(Free Webinar) Benefits of School Bus WiFi & How to Fund It

While school bus WiFi is a vital component of a school or district’s digital equity efforts, its impacts reach far beyond supporting students without Internet access at home.

From reducing behavioral incidents and increasing driver satisfaction to enabling administrator visibility and ensuring student safety, school bus WiFi solutions provide across-the-board benefits to district stakeholders.

Join Kajeet and STN for this webinar conversation as we discuss the benefits of school bus WiFi solutions and the funding sources that are available to support these initiatives.

We will hear from Billy Huish, transportation director at Farmington Municipal Schools in New Mexico, as he shares how Farmington’s bus WiFi program has benefited transportation administrators, transformed his bus fleet, and supported the district’s students, families, and community as a whole.

Billy Huish

Transportation Director

Farmington Municipal Schools

Billy Huish started driving a bus in 1981. He first worked for the Farmington Fire Department, retiring in 2001. Billy was then appointed as interim Transportation Director for Farmington Municipal Schools in October 2001 and accepted the position full-time in July 2002.

Fun fact: Billy’s mom was his bus driver when he was in elementary school and he was her supervisor when she retired.

Ryan Stanley

Business Development Executive – SmartBus West

Kajeet

Ryan has been helping school districts with school bus technology for the past 5 years. He has been at Kajeet for 18 months and prior to that was at Zonar Systems for over three years. His passion is connecting students off campus to help them succeed while helping create a safer bus and increasing driver retention. Ryan also consults on all school bus technology: GPS, tablets, student ridership, bus pass cards, parent app, inspections, cameras and more.

Brantley Hooks

Business Development Executive – SmartBus East

Kajeet