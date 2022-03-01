5 Reasons It’s Time to Invest in V2G DC Fast Charging for Your Electric Buses

Over the past year, there has been a lot of attention given to electric buses, and for good reason. Schools all over the country are seeing the benefits of transitioning from diesel to electric, but there can be a steep learning curve when it comes to charging infrastructure.

With so much confusion about vehicle-to-grid (V2G), smart charging, and more, we previously explained the different types of charging or energy services and also laid out the differences between Level 2 AC charging and DC fast charging (DCFC).

Now it’s time to get down to business about why V2G DCFCs are the best option for your electric fleet’s charging needs, whether or not you have V2G-capable electric school buses today.

Here are just five reasons:

1. Avoid Extensive Charge Times

As technology advances, batteries for electric vehicles continue to grow in capacity. School buses will likely have 300+kWh batteries in the near future. So, the max output of charging stations will make a huge difference in how long it takes to fully charge.

Nuvve’s 60kW DCFC, for example, can charge a 150kWh bus battery in under 3 hours while the average Level 2 AC charger takes over 8 hours.

Here’s a chart with more examples:

2. Generate Revenue with Your Buses

More and more utilities recognize the critical role V2G will play to intelligently integrate electric vehicles (EVs) to the grid. From California to Colorado to New Hampshire, utilities are willing to pay for V2G services and are partnering with schools to take advantage of the energy storage potential of bus batteries.

By investing in V2G charging stations today, your school is setting itself up for value-added streams of revenue.*

*Requires a V2G-capable electric school bus and interconnection agreement with local utility

3. Long-Term Site Planning

Just like fuel islands at your bus yard, electric charging infrastructure requires site planning and construction, which is a long-term investment. By investing in DC fast charging now (versus just Level 2 stations), your school’s site will be ready to charge your buses for the next 10-15 years.

FYI, Nuvve offers full site planning and construction management services, so you don’t have to engage multiple charging vendors to go electric!

4. V2G-Specific Funding

The EPA, who will be responsible for administering some of the Infrastructure bill funding, recognizes the importance of V2G. There are funds available specifically for V2G charging solutions that you can take advantage of. (Bonus: Nuvve’s Grants and Fundraising team can help!)

5. Renewable Energy Integration

Did you know V2G allows your bus battery to store energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind? That means that your buses can be charged using clean energy sources (if available at your site or through your utility), reducing the need for energy from fossil-fueled power plants. So, in addition to creating cleaner rides for your students, V2G helps create cleaner communities!

Nuvve’s DC Fast Charging Station Options

Nuvve offers V2G DCFCs that help maximize savings and create revenue-generating opportunities (where applicable). Our charging stations charge any electric bus with a CCS1 connector, not just V2G-capable buses.

These products are also part of our approved contract with Sourcewell, so Nuvve has already satisfied the RFP process for government entities such as schools.

Additionally, our Grants & Fundraising team works on your behalf to find and apply for funding available for charging infrastructure, while our joint venture, Levo, offers turnkey electrification solutions with full financing.

Let Nuvve do the homework to electrify your fleet! Get started here.