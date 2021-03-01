Monday, March 1, 2021
Home Partner Updates busHive Integrated Solutions Assist Wisconsin School Bus Contractor
Partner Updates

busHive Integrated Solutions Assist Wisconsin School Bus Contractor

This content is brought to you by busHive.

Kobussen Buses Ltd. (KBL) reaps numerous operational benefits by using integrated solutions from busHive to help run its operations in Wisconsin.

The contractor runs 900 vehicles that provide routes, field trips and charter services for 22 school districts across the state. It has been using busHive since 2011.

Vice President Dan Kobussen explained that the medium and small districts fully utilize the online busHive trip
request system. Kobussen related that he previously had districts calling in to request trips at 3 p.m. when teachers got off work. However, that was when KBL staff were busy with bus routes.

Now with busHive online request, trips can be requested at any time and school staff have insight into the timeline and approval process. Staff can also ask questions and request changes through the system.

For districts that want to stick with their own internal procedures, KBL staff can easily enter trip details into busHive. Whichever way a trip is booked, KBL dispatchers can see trips and assign them to drivers.

bushive can email driver itineraries directly to the drivers, giving the dispatcher a history of whom has been offered trips. Kobussen said he is excited to see the new busHive web-based driver portal that will be released this spring to improve and speed up communication between drivers and dispatchers.

A key feature that has proven helpful is busHive’s integration with popular routing, mileage & mapping software PC Miler. This allows users to automate quoting processes by calculating commercial time & mileage for trip reservations, thus allowing KBL to quickly generate accurate quotes.

“Teachers and staff, as well as retail customers, can find out how much a trip will cost before it goes – this gives them the ability to budget,” said Kobussen.

busHive can store and pull up directions from PC Miler as well, which automatically generates commercial driving directions. If a user wants another route, the trip details can be pushed to Google Maps.

Once the trip is completed, the driver reports back with time, mileage and other costs like per diems, tolls, and luggage bays. busHive is used to reconcile all costs and creates invoices for the districts. Upon completion of a trip, it shows what was budgeted compared to the actual cost.

“We found that having routes and trip information all in one place makes it easier to see a complete picture of operations,” Kobussen related.

Besides facilitating trips, busHive also can process routes. Routes are first built through a routing software to determine the mileage and hours. That data is then brought into busHive, which is KBL’s primary payroll management system. The route and trip information can then be easily seen all in one place. Once completed, the payroll information is fed to an online payroll provider.

“It is nice that sales, dispatch, payroll and invoicing are all integrated into one product,” Kobussen said.

He added that busHive saves time and work. Information can easily be searched and reports created, making it easy to determine where trips are going and what they are costing.

“We can even see conflicts or overlaps in pay where a driver could potentially be underpaid, or double paid for route and trip,” he noted.

The company has seen the same downturn in business that many contractors have due to COVID-19 school closures. However, Kobussen noted that bushive’s reporting allows him to ascertain costs for the previous school year’s trips, as well as assist with quotes and budgeting for when trips resume.
Reports are customizable and easy to pull based on employee, destinations, mileage, costs, hours and more. The busHive team is receptive to requested changes, Kobussen added.

“Our customers think it’s easy to just have a bus show up in the right place on time. We all know it is a lot more complicated than that. bushive helps us make it look easy,” Kobussen summarized.

Learn more about busHive’s solutions and schedule a demo.

Previous articleMarch 2021
Next articleLiquidSpring Suspension Systems Serve Students with Disabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

Partner Updates

LiquidSpring Suspension Systems Serve Students with Disabilities

This content is brought to you by LiquidSpring. All students deserve a safe and comfortable ride to school. However, there is one group of riders...
Read more
Partner Updates

Get on the Road to Reopening Schools Safely, Effectively & Efficiently

Whether a district is operating in-school, online, or a combination of both this year, transportation directors across the country have been faced with unprecedented...
Read more
Partner Updates

Navigating the Rise of Utility Interest in Electric School Buses

With the continuing growth in electric school bus technology in the past few years, certainly all eyes are on this new and emerging technology....
Read more
Partner Updates

Technology for Efficiency, Safety on the School Bus & in Bus Garages

When used strategically, technology improves both school bus driver and student safety in a COVID-19 world, while also helping bus garages become more efficient...
Read more
Partner Updates

Powering School Bus Engine Block Heaters – Safely & Efficiently

When Bullock Creek School District in Midland, Michigan, went looking online for a solution to some cord management issues in their school bus parking...
Read more
Partner Updates

Choosing the Right School Bus Ridership Technology

2020 was a year full of new lessons to learn in every job role and every industry. In student transportation, ridership tracking took on...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.