Rural NJ School District Leverages Transfinder Technology for Efficiency

White Township Consolidated School District, a rural pre-K through 8th-grade school district located in Belvidere, New Jersey, a small town dating back to 1825 with a current population of 2,532.

The district has long grappled with the challenges of managing transportation across a geographically expansive and sparsely populated district. With approximately 400 students, the school requires efficient systems to ensure that every child is safely transported to and from school.

Most students are transported because the roads are too dangerous for walkers.

“They can’t walk to our school and usually all our buses need to pick them up door side,” said Ingrid Scott, the district’s transportation coordinator.

Recently, the district upgraded their routing solution to Transfinder’s award-winning Routefinder PLUS solution. Scott, who’s been in her position since 2018, describes the move to Routefinder PLUS as being transformative for the district’s transportation management noting how user-friendly PLUS is.

Adapting Technology for Rural Needs

In a district characterized by winding roads and dispersed households, transportation logistics are particularly demanding. Many students live in areas without precise address points, making it difficult to accurately place them on bus routes. Prior to the move to Routefinder PLUS, Scott relied heavily on manual adjustments, often cross-referencing maps to pinpoint student locations.

Going with Routefinder PLUS introduced new mapping tools that significantly enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of route planning. PLUS, with new maps, made all the difference. The upgraded system has streamlined the process, reducing the reliance on manual corrections.

Streamlining Processes with Routefinder PLUS

One of the most notable strengths of Routefinder PLUS has been the system’s ability to handle student transitions seamlessly. When 8th graders rollover to Belvidere High School, located in a neighboring town about five miles away, they are easily assigned to new routes.

“I didn’t have to redo stuff, which was a big help,” Scott said. “They show up on the high school buses as long as they’re geocoded in the right spot,” Scott noted. This automation saves valuable time and ensures greater accuracy, particularly during the busy school opening season.

“Everything worked great,” Scott said, regarding using PLUS for the first time at the start of the school year. “I had a smooth opening. Everything worked well.”

The enhanced functionality of Routefinder PLUS has also reduced manual labor in other areas. Previously, Scott would send parents postcards with their children’s bus stop and pickup times—a process that was both time-consuming and prone to delays. Now, she can email this information in a matter of seconds. “It was probably a three-second task to let them all know what their bus time was for their child,” Scott said. “It was great.”

Overcoming Initial Hesitations

Although the migration to Routefinder PLUS was initially daunting, the transition was well-supported by the company’s customer service and training resources. Scott described the training sessions as thorough and easy to follow, with the added benefit of recorded sessions for future reference. “I was scared to death when I first did it,” she admitted, but praised the support she received throughout the process.

For districts considering a similar upgrade, Scott advises against delaying the decision. “It was a great transition,” she said. “I probably should have done it sooner.”

Simplifying State Reporting (DRTRS)

In New Jersey, school districts are required to submit detailed transportation data for state reporting, the District Report of Transported Resident Students, known simply as DRTRS. It is a critical report for receiving state aid.

“We can’t have mistakes,” she said. Scott said the migration to Routefinder PLUS has made the DRTRS process significantly more efficient for White Township Consolidated School District.

“Transfinder knows all the information that’s required for the report,” Scott explained. “Transfinder’s been doing this for a long time, so they know.” By ensuring that the necessary data is correctly entered into the system, Scott can generate the required reports with just the touch of a button. This automation has eliminated much of the manual data entry previously required, allowing Scott to focus on other responsibilities.

Supporting a Multi-Role Administrator

Scott’s role extends far beyond transportation management. As the superintendent’s secretary, she juggles numerous administrative tasks, leaving little time for extensive system management. The simplicity and efficiency of Routefinder PLUS have been essential in enabling her to manage transportation effectively while balancing her other duties.

The district also benefits from the collaborative approach between Scott and their contracted bus company. Once routes are created, the company reviews them and provides feedback based on their on-the-ground knowledge, ensuring optimal routes for safety and efficiency.

The Rural Advantage

White Township Consolidated School District’s rural setting presents unique challenges, from long bus routes to winding, narrow roads. Transfinder’s Routefinder PLUS has proven to be a critical tool in addressing these challenges, particularly with features that prevent students from having to cross dangerous roads.

By ensuring door-side pickups and accommodating the region’s topography, the system enhances safety while maintaining efficiency. “Some of our roads are curvy, and you can’t see,” Scott explained. “To have somebody crossing is sometimes dangerous, especially for the little kids.”

Looking Ahead

With a successful migration behind her and a smooth school opening in place, Scott is optimistic about the future of transportation management in her district. While she acknowledges that there is always room for improvement, she is confident in the tools and support provided by Transfinder.

For other districts considering the transition to Transfinder’s Routefinder PLUS, Scott’s experience serves as a compelling case study.

“I was scared to death when I first did it,” she said. Then, when attending her trainings, her comfort level increased. “It was wonderful. Everyone has been so helpful.”

Scott raved about the support and training she has received.

“It was a great transition,” she said. “It’s totally worth my not having to spend as much time on certain things. The sooner you make the move, the sooner you’ll see the benefits.”

