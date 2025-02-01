What’s the 411 on Stop-Arm Violations?

Leo eagerly waved to his school bus driver, excited for the weekend ahead. His plan: attend a high school football game that night and a birthday party on Saturday. He could hardly wait. Unfortunately, a motorist could hardly wait for Leo’s bus to pick him up and hurried past, spoiling Leo’s excitement – and his weekend fun.

What really happened? Did Leo’s enthusiasm lead to the event? Was the school bus stopped? Stop arm extended?

So many questions, so few answers. But the district obtained answers within minutes thanks to their fleet management solution’s automated features and a stop-arm camera system.

Now, to address stop-arm violations like the district, your operation would need to integrate these reliable REI products: an AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera, one or two license plate cameras, a sensor harness, an HD6 DVR and ARMOR™ Software Suite, the cloud-based, wireless fleet management solution.

Together, the products would capture data and HD images with little to no effort from your team. Here’s how:

The AI Camera would see a motorist enter its detection zone while the stop arm was out and automatically mark the video on your DVR.

The marker would automatically prompt ARMOR to download the violation video from your DVR.

ARMOR would also be prompted to send event alerts to your team to initiate a timely investigation.

Your license plate camera(s) would capture images of the violator’s license plate(s).

All images and metadata would be saved in ARMOR, ready for review and sharing by your operation shortly after the incident.

Wouldn’t you like to resolve events quickly? Provide greater peace of mind for parents, students and your district? Streamline your fleet management to save time and money? REI solutions make it possible.

Using the integrated solutions, Leo’s district verified the stop-arm violation by an impatient driver. Also confirmed: Leo’s bus had completely stopped, and its flashing stop arm was fully extended. Even so, the motorist’s speed made it impossible for Leo to avoid her. Luckily, he escaped the potentially catastrophic event with a broken arm due to the motorist’s side mirror.

The breathtaking incident happened on a quiet, two-lane highway near Leo’s home. It’s just one of the estimated 250,000+ illegal stop-arm passings that occur on a single day, according to a National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services survey. So, the need for violation detection exists.

Imagine having powerful tools to help deter, prevent and resolve stop-arm violations quickly. Think of the time, effort and stress you’d save. The savings and safety benefits could be transformative for your operation.

There’s no time to wait!

For more information about this solution, or a more advanced stop-arm solution, contact REI.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.