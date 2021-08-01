Texas District Hosts Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training

A New Look

Recently, Hays CISD near Austin, Texas, hosted the Protektor Series, Wheelchair & Occupant Securement Boot Camp. At this Training Boot Camp, student transporters trained with AMF Bruns’ recently launched automatic and self-tensioning Silver Series retractors. The experience and feedback were exactly what inspired AMF Bruns to launch their new retractor.

The three-day training helped eliminate any doubts on how to properly secure a wheelchair on a school bus utilizing Protektor Series occupant restraints. Over 75 school transportation professionals were provided the tools to support and teach their teams proper safety techniques, which included hands-on training.

“It was a great team-building event that everyone was excited about,” said Maritza Valentin, sales executive for AMF Bruns of America. “This highly interactive course allowed participants to learn all about wheelchair and occupant securement systems. The training also emphasized and helped school transportation employees understand their value when securing a passenger and their wheelchair.”

The key objectives of the training were:

Overview of equipment

Securing the wheelchair

Securing the occupant with a different variety of occupant securements

Understanding your vehicle floor anchorages

WC 18 and WC 19 and understanding the regulation; identifying a WC 19 wheelchair

Raising awareness about risks of not properly securing passengers

Deboarding passengers

Passenger sensitivity/etiquette

Certification

Learn more about the Protektor Series occupant restraints.



Supplying the World With Safety

AMF-Bruns of America manufactures wheelchair and occupant securements for the safe transportation of students with special needs. Today, we service customers in more than 50 countries. We’ve been in business since 1958 and have successfully worked with regulatory authorities to help the transportation industry.

We’re excited about our new generation of wheelchair securements! AMF-Bruns was awarded the Red Dot Winner (Design Award) on the wheelchair securements. Some of the features:

Cutting-edge design

Low profile

Automatic and self-tensioning

Durable tensioning handle

Durable cover

Available with different hook attachments or vehicle floor attachments

Our mobility industry has long-awaited a new look at wheelchair securements.

Additional Boot Camp trainings will be available at the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities (TSD) Conference on Sunday, November 21 in Dallas/Frisco, TX. It will also be available at STN EXPO on Thursday, Dec 9 in Reno, Nevada. The Boot Camp will be available to all full conference registrants at no additional cost. This special training has limited capacity, so sign up early.

To learn more, contact Maritza Valentin at contact@amfbrunsamerica.com or call 267-614-5701.