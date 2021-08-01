August 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on back-to-school procedures, EV funding, and features this years Garage Stars.
Features
Buying into the Electric Bus Dream
While the initial purchase price of an electric vehicle is daunting, financing programs help to make it more affordable over its operating life.
Preparing for Uncertainty
As transportation leaders prep for the new school year, starting back up post-pandemic isn’t as challenging as some transportation directors anticipated, though obstacles like budget and driver shortages persist.
Garage Stars: The 2021 Shop Standouts
Get to know the 10 finalists, including Stephanie Foster at Pell City Schools in Alabama, for the sixth annual Garage Stars profiles.
Special Reports
Maintaining the Emerging Fleet of Electric School Buses
In addition to obtaining funds for electric vehicles, transportation directors need to ensure maintenance staff is trained on eventually servicing them.
Trends: Returning to ‘Normal’
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Recognize Your Operation’s Stars And You Just Might Keep Them
Thought Leader by Alexander G. Hunt
The Accident Still Happened, Now What?
Thought Leader by Robert Pudlewski
Garage Star Recognition Shines Light on the Importance of School Bus Maintenance Professionals
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Back to School Checklist