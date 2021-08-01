This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on back-to-school procedures, EV funding, and features this years Garage Stars.

Read the full August 2021 issue.

Buying into the Electric Bus Dream

While the initial purchase price of an electric vehicle is daunting, financing programs help to make it more affordable over its operating life.

Preparing for Uncertainty

As transportation leaders prep for the new school year, starting back up post-pandemic isn’t as challenging as some transportation directors anticipated, though obstacles like budget and driver shortages persist.

Garage Stars: The 2021 Shop Standouts

Get to know the 10 finalists, including Stephanie Foster at Pell City Schools in Alabama, for the sixth annual Garage Stars profiles.

Maintaining the Emerging Fleet of Electric School Buses

In addition to obtaining funds for electric vehicles, transportation directors need to ensure maintenance staff is trained on eventually servicing them.

Trends: Returning to ‘Normal’

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Recognize Your Operation’s Stars And You Just Might Keep Them

Thought Leader by Alexander G. Hunt

The Accident Still Happened, Now What?

Thought Leader by Robert Pudlewski

Garage Star Recognition Shines Light on the Importance of School Bus Maintenance Professionals

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Back to School Checklist