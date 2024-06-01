Read this month’s magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan ahead for infrastructure needs, optimizing routes for electric buses, grant funds, benefits of V2G and microgrid technology, the versatility of green fleets for large and small districts and more!

Cover Story

Anyone Can Achieve A Greener Fleet

Electric school buses aren’t only for large, urban school districts with shorter routes. Small, rural districts are also finding use cases.

Features

More Bang For Your Buck

So far, electric bus sales have been mostly made possible by grant funds because of the high upfront cost. What happens when those funds aren’t available?

Micro(Grid) Economics

Experts say the days of realistic V2G charging and microgrids are closer than you think.

Special Reports

Electric School Buses: Optimized Routing

Student transporters are getting creative when optimizing routing to get the range they need out of their electric school buses.

Propane Best Immediate Option For Greening Fleet, Says Rural Missouri School District

Missouri school district highlights decision to adopt propane rather than electric buses as it transitions away from diesel.

STN EXPO Reno Preview

Get ready for learning and networking with a run down of the activities planned for this industry must-attend event held next month.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

That Time a Presidential Candidate Spoke at STN EXPO

Thought Leader by Ewan Pritchard & Stephen Crolius

The Tricky Part About Electric School Buses: Planning and Paying For the ‘Fueling’ Infrastructure

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Keys to Creating a Top Transportation Team