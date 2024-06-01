Saturday, June 1, 2024
June 2024

Electric buses are not only viable for urban landscapes but rural ones as well. The school bus pictured is the next-generation IC Bus CE Series Electric. Cover design by Kimber Horne
Electric buses are not only viable for urban landscapes but rural ones as well. The school bus pictured is the next-generation IC Bus CE Series Electric. Cover design by Kimber Horne

Read this month’s magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan ahead for infrastructure needs, optimizing routes for electric buses, grant funds, benefits of V2G and microgrid technology, the versatility of green fleets for large and small districts and more!

Also, check out the STN EXPO Reno Preview for scheduled agenda, networking events, trade show vendor list, featured speakers and more!

Read the full June 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Anyone Can Achieve A Greener Fleet
Electric school buses aren’t only for large, urban school districts with shorter routes. Small, rural districts are also finding use cases.

Features

More Bang For Your Buck
So far, electric bus sales have been mostly made possible by grant funds because of the high upfront cost. What happens when those funds aren’t available?

Micro(Grid) Economics
Experts say the days of realistic V2G charging and microgrids are closer than you think.

Special Reports

Electric School Buses: Optimized Routing
Student transporters are getting creative when optimizing routing to get the range they need out of their electric school buses.

Propane Best Immediate Option For Greening Fleet, Says Rural Missouri School District
Missouri school district highlights decision to adopt propane rather than electric buses as it transitions away from diesel.

STN EXPO Reno Preview
Get ready for learning and networking with a run down of the activities planned for this industry must-attend event held next month.

Feedback
Online
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
That Time a Presidential Candidate Spoke at STN EXPO

Thought Leader by Ewan Pritchard & Stephen Crolius
The Tricky Part About Electric School Buses: Planning and Paying For the ‘Fueling’ Infrastructure

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Keys to Creating a Top Transportation Team

