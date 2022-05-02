HomePollsDoes your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots? Polls Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots? May 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Stock photo. Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote TagsEducationStudentTechnologyWiFi Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Previous articleMay 2022Next articleTexas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus RELATED ARTICLES Polls Is your operation prepared for the sunset of 3G devices? Polls Do you feel your superintendent and/or administration supports student transportation operations in your school district? Polls Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses? Polls Have you experienced an increase in behavior challenges from student riders during the pandemic? Polls Do you feel prepared for new Entry Level Driver Training requirements going into effect in Feb. 2022? Polls Are you planning on attending an in-person industry conference next calendar year? Advertisement Digital Editions May 2022 This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses... Partner Updates The Clean School Bus Program – Phase One REI Software Streamlines Fleet Management & Safety for Santa Fe ISD Don’t be Shocked: Electric Funding and Grants Made Easy Q&A with Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification at First Student School Districts Doing Their Homework on Alternative Fuels Turn to Propane... Be Ready for Winter – Plan Your Cord Reel Power Station... South Carolina Bus Company Happy With busHive’s ’Robust Software Platform’ GPS & Smart Software Are Better Together! Top 10 Reasons Why Your District Should Invest in Web-Based Fleet... District Says ‘No Looking Back’ After Using Artificial Intelligence Routing System Buyers Guide Buyer’s Guide 2022 Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal... Multimedia (Free Webinar) Save on Electric School Bus Costs with Charge Management Solutions &... Watch: Michigan School Bus Driver Shares Her Love For Electric (STN Podcast E109) The Human Element: Making Things Better For Employees & Customers Poll Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote Advertisement Special Reports Training School Bus Staff for Incident Response The 5G Reveal: Do I Need This Technology Now for Student... Superintendents Talk Overall District Goals, Impact of Transportation Facing Bullies Head On