This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses while provide training opportunities. Also read articles on the switch to 5G, preparing transportation staff for emergencies, utilizing the latest digital management technology at your operations, maneuvering supply chain difficulties and more!

Cover Story

The Unbiased Witness

The capabilities of video cameras are ever-evolving. Learn from directors and vendors about how cameras are creating an even safer environment for school children and their drivers.

Features

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

As cellular network companies transition to the new 4G communications standard, COVID-19 and ongoing supply chain shortages can complicate student transportation technology upgrades.

Proactive Incident Response

A Washington state school bus driver’s murder last fall prompts renewed emphasis on training drivers and staff for emergency situations.

Conference Preview

STN EXPO Indianapolis kicks off next month. Prepare for the event by browsing the agenda, and getting to know the speakers and exhibitors scheduled to be in attendance.

Special Reports

As Supply Chains Crawl, Vendor-Customer Relationships Pick Up Pace

Transportation directors are leaning on their vendor partners now more than ever, though they have higher expectations on response times.

Getting a Grip

Connected technologies are helping districts order parts and supplies to stay up to date with their preventive or predictive maintenance schedules.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Technology Abounds, But What Are You Going To With It?

Thought Leader by Michael Dorn

The Impact of Increased Community Violence on School Bus Operations

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Who Trains the Kids on School Bus Safety?