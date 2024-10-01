Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
Next article
RELATED ARTICLES
October 2024
Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...
Buyer’s Guide 2024
Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...
Advertisement