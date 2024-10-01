Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomePollsIs there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned...
Polls

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?

Smiling twelve year old biracial disabled boy in handicap vehicle sitting in wheelchair

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
0 votes
VoteResults
Previous article
Florida Fathers and Father Figures Join Students for Walking School Bus
Next article
October 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.