October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month’s cover story. Read articles about transportation technology implementation, how to address school startup and routing challenges, how cell phone bans can affect student transportation, analysis of the ongoing driver shortage and more.

Find a full conference preview of the upcoming TSD conference with session topics, speaker information, exhibitor lists, registration and hotel details, unique experiences and more in the October magazine.

Cover Story

A Triangle of Support

Organizations that follow the upside-down triangle model of supportive, pillar-based leadership—like this year’s Top Transportation Team Award winners—could have better results in retaining staff through collaboration and communication.

Features

The Perfect Fit

The latest innovations aside, transportation directors share the important requirements of cost, ease of use and customer service when deciding on when and how to update and install GPS or video security systems.

TSD Conference Preview

Understanding and providing service for challenging student behaviors is a main focus of the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference in Frisco, Texas. The planned session, events and Trade Show will provide attendees with information on all things related to transporting the industry’s most precious cargo.

Special Reports

Avoiding False Starts

School startup is a recurring exercise eagerly or anxiously anticipated by educational professionals, as forseen and unforeseen obstacles await.

Changing, Correcting Bell Times Can Have Positive Effect on Routing

Selecting and ensuring bell times that benefit all students and especially those with disabilities can be a moving target. Directors share their secrets to optimizing routes and tiers amid back-to-school operations.

States Ban Student Cell Phones in Class: What About in School Buses?

The social norm is to constantly check or use cell phones and other communication devices. But when the technology is in the hands of school-age children, problems can ensue, leading to states and school districts limiting their use in classrooms and school buses.

Feedback

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Turning School Bus Driver Shortages Into Opportunities

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Beyond the Yellow School Bus: Alternative School Transportation

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Why Professional Development Matters