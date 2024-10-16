Community Collaboration Drives County’s Expansion of National School Bus Safety

As the third week of October approaches, Tuolumne County north of California’s Yosemite National Park is preparing for National School Bus Safety Week with a revitalized focus on student safety and community outreach.

What began as a small-scale collaboration between two local school districts has gained significant momentum this year, expanding into a county-wide campaign aimed at reaching students, parents, and motorists alike.

“Student safety is my highest priority, and I firmly believe that community outreach and education are key to preventing unnecessary tragedies,” said Christi Hammerbeck, director of transportation at Sonora Union High School District, which serves the western part of the 2,221 square-mile county that includes Stanislaus National Park. “Our goal is to make this a county-wide event and expand it every year to ensure that everyone understands the importance of safe practices when it comes to student transportation.”

This year’s campaign is a collaborative effort between Sonora Union High School and Summerville Union High School, where Hammerbeck partnered with Angela Howard, Summerville’s transportation coordinator who works for Hammerbeck’s husband Gilbert, the director of maintenance, operations and transportation. Together, the Christi Hammerbeck and Howard launched the initiative last year, initially focusing on their own campuses by sharing safety tips and updates on their social media channels. Their efforts resulted in a unanimous proclamation by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, officially recognizing National School Bus Safety Week.

The two returned to the board on Tuesday, to advocate for another official recognition. The attempt was successful as the board again made a proclamation for School Bus Safety Week, which Hammerbeck said will set the stage for a broader and more coordinated community campaign.

“By coming together as a united front, we want to send a strong message about the value of school bus safety and its impact on our students’ lives,” she added.

The proclamation includes the following school bus safety safety tips: The danger zone is 12 feet in front of the bus, 12 feet behind the bus, and 12 feet on either side; the overall best practice is to “always stop if there’s a school bus;” Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children; motorists of both directions, should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles; motorists of both directions may begin moving only when the red flashing lights are turned off, the stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins to move.

Additional safety tips from Tuolumne County Schools are: Arrive early at the bus stop – at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive; stand 6 feet (or three giant steps) away from the curb while waiting for the bus; cross in front of the bus – at least 10 feet (or five giant steps) make eye contact with the driver before crossing; when driving within 500 to 1,000 feet of a school while children are outside or crossing the street, the speed limit is 25 mph unless otherwise posted.

Expanding the Initiative to Include Additional Districts

One of the major successes this year has been securing the participation of other school districts in the region. Hammerbeck and Howard took the initiative to present their campaign at a recent meeting with superintendents from neighboring districts.

“We reviewed statistics related to school bus safety, shared the history of National School Bus Safety Week, and highlighted the importance of both student and community education on this subject,” Hammerbeck explained. “The response was overwhelmingly positive, and every superintendent expressed support for the initiative, agreeing to actively participate.”

Their outreach didn’t stop at administrative levels. Hammerbeck also made it a point to connect directly with transportation managers across the county, engaging them in discussions about how their districts could contribute to the campaign.

“Transportation managers play a critical role in the implementation of safety measures,” Hammerbeck said. “We wanted them to feel included and empowered to lead the charge at their respective sites.”

Hammerbeck’s extensive coordination extends to local law enforcement agencies, whose involvement has been instrumental in amplifying the campaign’s message.

“I have a positive working relationship with our local CHP officers, and their enthusiasm for our planned social media messages has been incredibly encouraging,” she noted.

Each year, a CHP school bus officer conducts a radio interview in support of the campaign. This annual broadcast is now being synchronized with the broader campaign goals, reinforcing the message through various channels.

“The radio interviews allow us to reach a different segment of the community—those who might not follow us on social media or engage with the school directly,” Hammerbeck pointed out. “It’s all about layering our message and making sure it’s heard.”

In addition, Hammerbeck has been working with local news stations and print media to secure additional coverage for the campaign.

“Media coverage is crucial for spreading awareness beyond the immediate school community,” she said. “We’re hoping that by securing more media attention, we can inspire other counties to adopt a similar approach.”

The visual component of this year’s campaign has also expanded. The Tuolumne County Superintendent’s Office has prepared large canvas banners featuring key safety messages such as stopping for red lights, watching for children, and ensuring safe practices around school buses.

“Our goal is to make these banners highly visible across our campuses and within the community,” Hammerbeck said. “We want to create a sense of unity and shared responsibility.”

In addition to the banners, each district will share consistent safety messages on social media and school marquees throughout the week of October 21-25. Last year, the campaign’s social media component saw substantial engagement, with many community members sharing or commenting on posts, which ultimately helped raise awareness.

“We saw firsthand how impactful social media can be in spreading our message,” Hammerbeck shared. “This year, we’re doubling down on those efforts.”

The Power of a Unified Message: A County-Wide Safety Pledge

One of the new elements Hammerbeck has introduced this year is a county-wide safety pledge, encouraging all participating schools to engage students, parents, and staff in signing a digital safety pledge. The pledge serves as a formal commitment to practicing and promoting safe behaviors around school buses.

“It’s a small gesture, but one that symbolizes a larger commitment,” she added.

The pledge has already been circulated to schools and will be featured prominently in the weekly newsletters sent out by the district offices.

“Our district sends out a weekly newsletter that reaches thousands of families,” Hammerbeck noted. “This is a great platform for us to push the safety pledge and encourage families to discuss these topics at home.”

Looking ahead, Hammerbeck said she envisions the campaign growing beyond digital outreach and campus displays. One of her long-term goals is to organize a public event to kick off National School Bus Safety Week, complete with family-friendly activities, food, music, and educational opportunities for both children and adults.

“While this vision may take years to implement, I believe it is achievable with the right support,” she said.

The event, as Hammerbeck imagines it, would serve as an opportunity for the entire community to come together and engage with the issue of school bus safety in an interactive and meaningful way.

“It would be a chance for parents, educators, law enforcement, and students to meet, learn, and share ideas on how we can all contribute to making our roads safer,” she said.

Hammerbeck’s efforts don’t stop at Tuolumne County. She sees the work being done in her area as a potential model for other districts and counties across California and beyond.

“Our aspiration is to inspire other communities to adopt a similar strategy for promoting school bus safety,” she said. “If we can show that this approach works here, it could be scaled and adapted to other areas.”

As National School Bus Safety Week approaches, Tuolumne County’s message is clear: through community collaboration, proactive education, and a shared commitment to student safety, they aim to create a safer environment for all.

“By working together, we can build a safer environment for students,” Hammerbeck concluded.

