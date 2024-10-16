Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Pennsylvania School Bus Shooter Apprehended

By Ruth Ashmore
Stock photo.

A 17-year-old in Chester County, Pennsylvania has been arrested after multiple shots were fired at a school bus.

Local reports said that police investigation has shown that the Thursday, Oct. 11 shooting was a targeted attack of someone who was getting off a Coatesville Area School District bus.

A statement posted on Facebook by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that four individuals were involved in the shooting. The statement further noted that a total of eight shots were fired from two guns and that two of the bullets struck the bus. Local news reported that one bullet hit the bus grille, and another went through the front windshield, sending broken glass toward the driver.

The driver, who is employed by school bus contractor Krapf School Bus, reportedly alerted a dispatcher, who then called the police. A statement from Krapf School Bus indicated the driver drove the students to a safe location and that no one on the bus was injured. The district announced a virtual learning schedule the Friday following the incident for its senior and intermediate high schools.

Police arrested Jaki White-Marshall, 17, for his involvement in the shooting and said he will be tried as an adult. Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe urged the remaining three suspects to turn themselves in.

“This is your chance to put the community at ease,” he said.

