Next-gen Jouley: The Future of Electric School Buses

The second-generation Jouley represents a new era in electric school bus innovation from Thomas Built Buses. Building on the foundation of its predecessor, this latest model features cutting-edge advancements and improvements shaped by customer feedback, delivering enhanced efficiency, performance and serviceability. Once again, Thomas Built Buses redefines the standard for sustainable student transportation.

Leading the Way

Since its introduction in 2017, the Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley® has been built on the trusted foundation of the C2 bus, providing a dependable platform for electric school bus innovation. With the second-generation Jouley, Thomas Built Buses has reimagined that design to better meet the evolving needs of schools and districts. This updated model introduces features that minimize energy loss, reduce weight and enhance overall efficiency, delivering improved performance and serviceability for today’s transportation challenges.

Power Meets Innovation

At the heart of the second-generation Jouley is the 14Xe eAxle, manufactured by Accelera™ by Cummins. This integrated ePowertrain eliminates the traditional driveshaft and integrates essential power components into one source, making it simpler to service and maintain. Advanced engineering reduces complexity and allows technicians to perform efficient maintenance, helping to keep buses on the road and supporting school schedules.

Equally important, the 14Xe eAxle delivers power directly to the wheels, enhancing torque response, acceleration and maneuverability. The result is a smoother, more dynamic driving experience that bus drivers will immediately notice and appreciate—making every route not just easier to navigate, but more enjoyable to drive.

Double the Battery Voltage

With an 800-volt Proterra battery system, the second-generation Jouley offers twice the voltage of the original model. This increased power coupled with the 14Xe eAxle provides enhanced startability, gradeability and overall performance, making it ideal for diverse terrains and challenging conditions, from steep hills to extreme temperatures. The high-voltage system is also capable of supporting multiple onboard systems—like air conditioning, heating and more—without compromising performance.

Customer-Driven Design

The second-generation Jouley incorporates features tailored to the needs of drivers and technicians alike. The new 219-inch wheelbase option enhances maneuverability for tight spaces and service bays. A 12” x 12” floor access panel provides direct access to high-voltage components, saving technicians time and reducing risks involved with handling high voltage components.

The new liquid-crystal display (LCD) digital dashboard aligns with current automotive technology, providing drivers with intuitive controls, important diagnostics and operational data at a glance. Software-based updates also make it easy to implement future improvements without hardware adjustments, allowing the bus to further evolve with technology advancements. In addition to helping drivers operate the bus more safely and efficiently, Jouley Gen 2’s technology advancements help streamline diagnostics and repairs, enabling technicians to work more efficiently to get buses back on the road.

Safe, Efficient, Effective

The second-generation Jouley leads the way with innovations designed to meet the needs of today’s schools and set new standards for tomorrow. With clean, quiet operation and significant cost savings in maintenance and energy, this electric bus is ready to support districts as they transition to sustainable, zero-emission transportation.

Production of the second-generation Jouley is already underway, delivering the latest in electric performance, serviceability and reliability for both experienced electric bus operators and those new to electric transportation.

Explore how the second-generation Jouley can transform school transportation with Thomas Built Buses.

