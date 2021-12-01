S.C. District Modernizes Trip Processes with busHive

busHive has streamlined field trip processes and improved office procedures for School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties in South Carolina.

“[busHive] made my life so much more pleasant,” stated Vicki Beane, who serves as HR secretary and also works in payroll.

She related that the previous field trip system was antiquated and glitchy. “We talked to five or six vendors and busHive seemed like the perfect fit,” she said.

School District Five began implementing busHive in fall of 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit its hardest. The training was carried out over Microsoft Teams and Beane reported that busHive staff was happy to answer all the questions her team had. She added that the pandemic-induced shutdowns gave her team the chance to take it slow and get trained on the new technology.

“It’s just an overall complete program.” -Vicki Beane, HR Secretary/Payroll, School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties (S. C.)

So far during the 2021-2022 school year, regular field trips have not yet resumed but athletics and band trips are running. Again, the slower pace has assisted as School District Five works with the new system, but it’s already improved the workflow among different departments. Efficiency is huge at the district, Beane noted, so these improvements are much appreciated.

“Our office is small and it’s time-consuming to write everything down,” she explained.

Coaches at the 22 district schools can enter trip requests through the busHive portal. Nine employees in the activity center at the transportation department receive the requests and work with drivers to set up trips based on a rotation database.

busHive’s driver scheduling system was a big reason the district chose to work with the company, Beane revealed. Plus, there is documentation if a driver turns down a trip and then later complains about the low number of trips they were assigned.

“It’s just an overall complete program,” Beane said. She explained that upon setup, information was input into busHive on every driver, creating a one-stop-shop for pertinent details like when their driver’s licenses expire and even their status on physical performance tests.

busHive’s system combines information from three sources to help calculate payroll and any overtime:

Route information, usually input at the beginning of the year with new trips added as needed

Pay rate information provided by supervisors and input by Beale

Working hours, calculated when drivers enter post trip information through busHive’s Driver Portal

The state of South Carolina owns and maintains the school buses used by all its districts, but School District Five owns and operates 30 additional activity buses. Beane related that busy times like springtime require the use of additional activity buses borrowed from the state. This includes a mileage fee, which busHive also tracks.

At the end of the day, busHive has improved communication in the transportation office, Beane confirmed. With no paper reports, there is less confusion and fewer delays. Any pertinent information is digitally available at the fingertips of all appropriate parties.

“I wish we’d bought [busHive] five years ago,” she declared.

Additionally, Beane said she appreciates the administration process that allows admins to allow trip requests or give program access to other staff. Supervisors can add work hours for drivers or view their information but cannot edit or remove it, thus maintaining a digital paper trail.

Beane summed up that busHive serves as a useful management tool and lets her easily answer any questions on payroll. It also lets her pull customizable reports. “One click and I’m there!” she laughed.

She added that the district was impressed with up busHive’s bus maintenance program and may implement it after pandemic-related complications slow down.

