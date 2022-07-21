Tell Me You’re Secure Without Telling Me You’re Secure

Q’Straint is synonymous with securement while in transit. Securement is one of the elements of traveling that passengers rarely consider, simply because it is expected. But that was not true for all passengers that may ride a school bus or public transit. For more than 20+ years, Q’Straint has and continues to develop technology that addresses the question of securement for mobility passengers.

At Q’Straint, we believe that all mobility passengers deserve access to the same level of safety as those around them. Through research and development, engineering, and support, to providing innovative solutions, we are making safety accessible. Q’Straint’s products are transforming the way mobility passengers travel by simplifying and speeding up the securement process, providing passenger independence, and decreasing dwell times. With our innovative products, we’ve worked to capture on-site, hands-on use with real mobility riders, drivers, maintenance directors, and transit properties.

Our promise is to Make Safety Accessible for All. This promise is how we live our mission, and it extends into our areas of operation and influence.

As the most trusted provider of mobility passenger safety solutions, we are continuously thinking about Quality, Testing, Standards, Training, Products, and beyond to ensure we are doing our part to make safety accessible.

Q’Straint answers the question of whether a mobility passenger is safe in transit. This revolutionary wheelchair safety technology developed by Q’Straint is saving lives. The wheelchair passengers were merely restrained with no guarantee of their safety. Today, Q’Straint’s trailblazing technology is used every day all over the world and has become the gold standard in wheelchair securement.

But technology alone is never enough. Q’STRAINT continues to be at the forefront of defining and establishing securement regulations worldwide. We also work with global standards groups to ensure that safety becomes accessible for wheelchair passengers in every country — guaranteeing the highest levels of safety for all.

Although Q’Straint technology is ever evolving, the promise of security and safety remains strong. The benefits of our most recent technologies extend to drivers, passengers, and transportation companies.

Innovative Technology: Taking the guesswork out of securement

Q’STRAINT ONE is an all-in-one wheelchair securement station that replaces the many parts and obstacles of traditional 4-point securement with a simplified single platform system.

Q’Straint ONE makes securement simple and straightforward with visible indicators, audible feedback, and push button operation, allowing operators to proceed with confidence even with even the most difficult mobility devices.

This technology is an all-in-one wheelchair securement system. It reduces liability by enabling for the standardization of securement procedures and training as part of a single, all-inclusive solution that cuts the securement process in half. Its all-in-one design reduces the guesswork associated with properly anchoring securement into the vehicle floor, as well as concerns about missing parts and storing system components.

Q’Straint ONE is the only vehicle integrated solution that has been crash tested to meet the most stringent standards. It’s a single approach to safety that makes every securement a simple process.

