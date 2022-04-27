Top 10 Reasons Why Your District Should Invest in Web-Based Fleet Maintenance Software

A web-based fleet maintenance software program is your answer to keeping track of your school district’s entire fleet of buses and vehicles.

When it comes to our school children who ride the bus to and from school daily and the administrative workers who use the school’s vehicles for maintenance and running errands, there should be no limit to the amount of safety and investment the school districts should invest in everyone’s well-being.

In this article, we will discuss the top ten reasons why every school district should look into how effective this investment is for the safety and well-being of the students, drivers, and others on the road.

#10 – Improves Service Response Time

One great benefit of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help to improve the overall communication between you and your drivers during breakdowns or accidents. This is due to the fact that this type of program can help to provide you with real-time updates on the status of your vehicles, as well as their location.

You will have full knowledge of the situation. This information can be beneficial in making sure that your drivers are always aware of the status of their vehicle and that they can take the necessary steps to get from point A to point B safely. If the bus breaks down, you know exactly where to send help and it saves time getting students to school or getting them back home safely.

#9 – It Helps You Hold Drivers Accountable

There are many benefits to having a web-based fleet maintenance software program for your school district’s buses and vehicles. The safety of the students, drivers, and everyone else on the road should be the top priority for any school. One way to help maintain a safe fleet is by holding the drivers accountable for their driving habits.

With programs like these, you can track each driver’s performance and keep an eye on things like speeding, seatbelt usage, and more. By monitoring these activities, you can help to identify any potential safety concerns and address them before they become a problem.

#8 – Helps You Stay Organized

Another great benefit of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help get you organized or keep you organized. It is incredible how this program helps control many of your school’s district fleet responsibilities in maintenance.

Keeping receipts for invoices and other necessary paperwork has never been so easy. With these programs, you will have all the information on your computer, tablet or smartphone right in front of you.

#7 – You Can Monitor Maintenance and Repairs

Another great benefit of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it allows you to monitor all of the maintenance and repairs that are being done on your vehicles. With a program like FleetSoft, you can see this information from anywhere and on any smartphone, tablet or computer. This information can be extremely helpful in ensuring that all of your vehicles are in good working condition and that any necessary repairs are made in a timely manner.

Additionally, by keeping track of this information, you can identify any patterns that may emerge and address them before they become a more significant issue.

#6 – Helps to Track Fuel Usage

Another great benefit of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help you keep an eye on fuel usage. This is important because it can help you save money on fuel costs and help reduce your school district’s carbon footprint.

Additionally, by monitoring fuel usage, you can also identify any potential problems with your vehicles or misuse of vehicles and address them.

#5 – Makes Scheduling Maintenance and Repairs Easy

One of the best benefits of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help to make scheduling maintenance and repairs easy. It makes sense that the more vehicles you have within an organization such as a school district, the more difficult it is to track. That is where programs like FleetSoft come in handy.

For example, reports and vehicle maintenance history are broken down per vehicle, making the data manageable and easier to see on the computer screen as it gives you the whole picture. Maintenance scheduling is critical when managing a fleet of buses, and fleet maintenance software programs make it much easier.

Additionally, you can also set up automated reminders for when your vehicles are due for their next maintenance or repair service by using this software. This can help ensure that your vehicles are always running smoothly and kept in top condition. It will assist with warranty tracking, electronic inspections, oil changes, tire rotations, automatic parts reordering, and so much more. Just schedule the service or pick from a preset PM schedule and let it remind your technicians with an alert when the service is due.

#4 – Increase in Productivity and Efficiency

Another benefit of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help to increase the overall productivity and efficiency of your school district’s bus and vehicle fleet. This is due to the fact that this type of program can help to automate many of the tedious tasks associated with maintaining a fleet of vehicles.

For example, using a program like FleetSoft, you can automatically generate reminders for service repairs based on preset preventive maintenance schedules for all of your vehicles and keep track of their maintenance and repair history. This information can be beneficial in making sure that your vehicles are running smoothly and efficiently every day.

#3 – Reduces Overall Costs of Maintenance

One of the best benefits of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help to reduce the overall cost of maintaining your school district’s bus and vehicle fleet.

For example, reminders for services like oil and filter changes, which are vital to the engine’s lifespan, are sent according to the recommended mileage you set in the software program. Simple tasks like these will save hundreds of hours on repairs by keeping up with the recommended service for the engines.

Proactive preventative maintenance will save your transportation department thousands of dollars on repairs and additional maintenance in the long run.

#2 – Helps to Maintain a Safe Fleet

As we mentioned before, one of the main benefits of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help maintain a safe fleet of buses. This type of program can help you track and monitor many different aspects of your vehicles, including their maintenance history, repair status, and more.

#1 – Saves You Time and Money

One of the best benefits of using a web-based fleet maintenance software program is that it can help to save you time and money.

In transportation, you want to save as much time as you can. It costs to maintain the status of your vehicles, drivers, maintenance, and repair history. If you keep track of everything, time and money are saved on reporting, fuel, and maintenance. It saves the school and the community money because tax dollars are accounted for in your school’s district transportation department while children safely get to and from school.

Summing it Up

Among these ten reasons are the answers to running an efficient transportation department in your school district. All you have to do is monitor your fleet maintenance program tracking your vehicles and keep up with each inspection when it comes due. A fleet maintenance software program will do all of this and build the work order reports needed to show where your time and money are going.

Try FleetSoft today for free and see how much time and money you and your team can save implementing web-based fleet maintenance software.

Not ready for a trial? Contact us today for a free consultation.