Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeSafetyTeen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus
NewsSafety

Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Student crosses the street away from school bus stop.
Stock image.

A 15-year-old high school freshman in Kentucky was killed after being hit by a school bus.

Clark County Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard released a statement Tuesday announcing that one of their buses was involved in a crash resulting in the death of a pedestrian. School started for the district on Aug. 14.

According to the statement, the pedestrian was a George Rogers Clark High School student. The student’s name has not been released by the authorities.

Local news reports stated the teen girl was trying to cross the road when she was hit by the bus. The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Louisiana 7-Year-Old Hit, Killed by School Bus
Related: S.C. School Bus Driver Cited After Hitting Student, Parent with Bus
Related: 8-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by School Bus Near San Antonio, Texas
Related: Kansas Student Fatally Hit by School Bus

Previous article
No Attempt to Illegally Board School Buses Near Mexico Border, Sheriff Says
Next article
(STN Podcast E225) 21st Century School Bus Ops: Tech Savvy, Fully Staffed Illinois District

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2024

This month's issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district's technology during a...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should students’ cell phones be banned on school buses?
4 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.