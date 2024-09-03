Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus

A 15-year-old high school freshman in Kentucky was killed after being hit by a school bus.

Clark County Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard released a statement Tuesday announcing that one of their buses was involved in a crash resulting in the death of a pedestrian. School started for the district on Aug. 14.

According to the statement, the pedestrian was a George Rogers Clark High School student. The student’s name has not been released by the authorities.

Local news reports stated the teen girl was trying to cross the road when she was hit by the bus. The incident remains under investigation.

