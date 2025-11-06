California Farmworkers Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing 20 Children from Burning School Bus

Two California farmworkers were celebrated as local heroes after saving 20 children from a burning school bus in Madera County north of Fresno last month, reported ABC News.

Carlos Perea Romero and Angel Zarco were honored on Oct. 21 by the Madera County Board of Supervisors for their quick thinking and bravery during the Sept. 4 incident, when they pulled students to safety from a school bus engulfed in flames.

“All the students made it out safely without any injuries due to the immediate action taken by the farmworkers and the bus driver,” the Board said via the article. “The Board of Supervisors recognize the two men for their selfless courage and bravery, demonstrating the highest ideals of public service, compassion and community spirit.”

Romero and Zarco were reportedly driving to work when they spotted thick smoke rising from the school bus. Without hesitation, they rushed to the scene and began evacuating the trapped children, battling heat and smoke to reach those seated in the back rows.

“We are profoundly grateful to the two farmworkers whose heroic actions saved the lives of more than 20 children,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue via the news report. “Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassion in the face of danger exemplify the very best of Madera County.”

Zarco recalled the urgency of the moment.

“We were just making sure the kids were far away enough so that they wouldn’t get hurt,” he said.

Romero added, “One more moment that would have lasted, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Both men downplayed their heroism, saying they were simply doing what needed to be done. According to the article, CAL FIRE Division Chief Larry Pendarvis also praised the pair, saying their “situational awareness and fortitude” made the difference in saving lives. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

