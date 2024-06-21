Friday, June 21, 2024
Massachusetts School Bus Catches Fire

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Firefighters battle a blaze.
Stock photo.

Four people in Boston, Massachusetts were sent to the hospital after a school bus caught fire on Monday afternoon, reported Fox 5.

According to the news article, the school bus was transporting students and teachers from Josiah Quincy Elementary School when it became engulfed in flames on a major highway. Everyone on the bus was able to evacuate the bus before it caught fire.

Four people, including some students that were on board the bus, were reportedly hospitalized for smoke inhalation, while the rest of the group was taken back to school.

According to the article, the bus was not part of the Boston Public Schools yellow school bus fleet but was operated by a third party. Police say the bus was towed just after 4 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

