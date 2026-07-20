Family of Indiana Teen Injured in School Bus Crash Sues Amazon

The family of an Indiana teenager filed a lawsuit against Amazon after a company delivery driver struck a school bus carrying a high school baseball team and caused serious injury, reported CBS News.

The lawsuit stems from a May 8, 2025, crash involving Shawn Akison and a school bus carrying members of a La Porte County High School baseball team. Akison was working as an Amazon delivery driver when he struck the bus.

Lucas Bradshaw, who was reportedly 17 at the time, was ejected from the school bus during the crash. Attorneys said via the report that he suffered a traumatic brain injury, a brain hemorrhage and a broken arm. He remained in a coma for nearly two months following the collision.

Akison later pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and is serving a sentence related to the crash. Details about the length of his sentence were not provided.

According to the article, the lawsuit alleges Amazon failed to conduct an adequate background check before allowing Akison to drive and permitted him to continue working despite a history of driving and substance abuse-related violations.

Attorneys for Bradshaw’s family said Akison’s criminal record goes back decades and includes driver’s license suspensions and substance abuse-related incidents in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. The lawsuit also alleges Akison had been arrested for heroin possession several months before the school bus crash.

The family argues that a more thorough review of Akison’s history should have prevented him from being placed behind the wheel of a delivery vehicle. The specific damages sought in the lawsuit were not disclosed.

Amazon expressed sympathy for Bradshaw, his family and others affected by the collision but declined to discuss the allegations because the case remains pending, according to local news reporters.

“This was a tragedy, and our hearts are with the families affected as they recover and the entire LaPorte County community,” Amazon said via the article. “Given this is active litigation, we have no further comment.”

Written with the assistance of AI.

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