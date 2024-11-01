Massachusetts School Van Driver Faces DUI, Child Endangerment Charges

A Somerset, Massachusetts driver is facing charges after she was accused of driving a school van with children on board while being drunk, reported WJAR.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when state police troopers pulled over a Grand Caravan with a school bus plate that was being driver erratically on Route 140 in New Bedford.

According to the news report, the driver identified as Rebecca Shing was transporting four children and an 18-year-old at the time of the incident.

State police said Shing, 34, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and four counts of child endangerment. Shing admitted to consuming suboxone, an opioid addiction treatment drug, and was arrested after an investigation and a 0.15 blood alcohol content reading from a breathalyzer test administered on site.

Court documents indicate Shing was driving a van that belongs to H&L Bloom Inc., a transportation service based in Taunton, where she was employed as a driver.

Shing entered a not guilty plea, and she was released on $1,000 cash bail. Her license was suspended, and she was terminated from her job at H&L Bloom. She must complete and pass three remote alcohol tests a day while she awaits her pretrial hearing on Nov. 29.

