Round Up: School Bus Drivers Arrested for DUIs

A Forsyth County, Georgia, school bus driver was arrested on DUI charges after she crashed the school bus with children onboard, reported Fox 5.

The driver was reportedly identified as 52-year-old Ginger Katz. According to the news report, she was charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield to right of way and 30 counts of endangering a child by DUI.

Katz, who was a driver for various districts, was arrested on May 23 and her bond was set at $55,650. FCSO says via the article that it cannot release an incident report because the incident involves minors. The incident remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, a charter bus driver was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence with students on board, reported Fox 13.

The driver reportedly identified as 55-year-old Keith Shifflett was transporting over 30 graduating Sebring High School seniors to Daytona Beach, Florida, for a class trip along with four chaperones, when students noticed him driving erratically.

One parent that was driving a few cars behind the bus said via the article she saw the driver running multiple lights and cutting off several drivers on the road. That’s when she decided to drive her car to the front of the bus to slow it down until it stopped.

According to the news report, police came to the scene after parents contacted 911 and officers performed a field sobriety test. A parent also found a can of beer inside the school bus’s trash can.

Shifflett was reportedly arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI and cruelty toward children. He was immediately terminated from his job by Holiday Coach Lines and remains in the Highlands County Jail without bond.