(STN Podcast E247) Seeking Clarity: Federal Shakeups, Why Transportation-Superintendent Synergy Matters

School Transportation Nation – Episode 247

By Claudia Newton

School districts and transportation departments seek clarity on tariff impacts, federal funding sources, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency raids on or around school buses.

“You need the money there to attract people in – but when they come in and you have good people, you need that culture there to keep them.” Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of Peoria Public Schools District 150 in Illinois, is a finalist for the AASA Superintendent of the Year award. Transportation Director Joshua Collins pulls back the curtain on how the district smoothly collaborates to retain school bus drivers and support student success goals.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

