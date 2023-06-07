Maine Teenager Struck by Tractor-Trailer After Getting Off School Bus

A 13-year-old was taken to Main Medical Center after being struck by a tractor-trailer truck while getting off a Gray-New Gloucester High School bus, reported News Center Maine.

According to the news article, both vehicles were traveling northbound from Gray toward New Gloucester around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 30. The school bus reportedly stopped at its usual bus stop on Lewiston Road, the student proceeded to get out and cross in front of the bus when the tractor-trailer struck the teen.

Superintendent Craig King said via the article that the bus itself was not involved in the incident and the remaining students on the bus were not injured. The bus was stopped with its flashing lights on, and the flashing stop arm engaged.

When deputies reportedly arrived at the scene, they found the child semi-conscious. The teen was taken to Main Medical Center with “substantial injuries.” The rest of the students were reportedly evacuated and transported back to their high school where they met with school counselors and family members.

Deputies said via the article, the tractor-trailer is owned by Barn Trucking out of Farmington. No additional details have been reportedly released. The incident remains under investigation.

Related: Maine Student Caught in School Bus Door is Dragged Down the Road

Related: Maine District Finds Solution to Handle School Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Student Hit, Killed at Wisconsin School Bus Stop

Related: Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus