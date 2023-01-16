Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus

A child was hit and killed in Statesboro on Jan. 11 while chasing after the school bus, reported WJCL News.

According to the article, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch stated that the school bus was turning into a subdivision, with warning lights activated on but its stop sign was not extended.

The 12-year-old reportedly began chasing the school bus, believing he had missed it. The was when he was struck by a car coming from the opposite direction.

The child, who was a student at William James Middle School, was taken to East Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

