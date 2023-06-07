Wednesday, June 7, 2023
New Orleans Teen Struck and Killed by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 17-year-old student was struck and fatally injured by a New Orleans school bus on Saturday inside City Park, reported Fox 8 News.

The school bus was heading eastbound in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive when the teenager walked in front of the bus and was struck, said police via the article.

The teen, identified as Belle Adelman Cannon, was reportedly transported for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cannon would have reportedly been a senior this fall. The identity of the 34-year-old school bus driver was not released. The driver was reportedly not cited or arrested at the time of the incident. According to the article, the police classified the death as a fatal accident.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who has relevant information is urged to contact NOPD.

