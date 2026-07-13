North Carolina Bus Carrying High School Football Team Overturns, Injuring Four

Four people were injured after a Cumberland County Schools activity bus carrying high school football players and staff overturned Wednesday morning in Leland while returning from a summer competition, reported WECT News 6.

According to the news report, the crash occurred July 8 around 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and U.S. 74/76. Authorities said 33 people were aboard the bus, including 26 students and seven adults from Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville.

The group was returning from a seven-on-seven football matchup against South Brunswick High School when the bus overturned. Officials reported that two adults and two students were injured in the crash. All occupants were transported to area hospitals for evaluation.

Leland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Lancaster said the incident could have had a far more serious outcome. “There’s a lot of things that go through our mind when we hear rolled-over school bus, especially that it’s occupied,” Lancaster said via the article, adding that responders were grateful no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Cumberland County Schools said via the article that all students and staff had been released from the hospital except for one staff member, who remained under medical care as a precaution, at the time of this report.

“We again appreciate the swift response of law enforcement, first responders and medical personnel who assisted our students and staff,” the district said. “Emergency crews responded to the overturned bus and evaluated everyone on board. The crash scene remained closed for several hours while investigators processed evidence, and crews worked to remove the vehicle. Lancaster said responders were relieved the outcome was not more severe given the nature of the crash.

Leland police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No information about contributing factors or potential charges has been released.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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