School Bus Overturns In Chicago Interstate, Six Students Injured

A school bus transporting City Baptist School students rolled over on 1-94 near Chicago, reported Fox News.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Illinois State Police said via the article that the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

According to the news report, school officials from City Baptist School, a Christian school based in Hammond, Indiana, said that six students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The children’s ages reportedly ranged from 12 to 16 years old. All six were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver refused treatment at the scene.

Police are yet to determine the cause of the overturn; the incident remains under investigation.

