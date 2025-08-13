North Carolina School’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ Drive Returns to Support Local Students

Communities In Schools (CIS) of Cape Fear, North Carolina is calling on local residents and businesses to take part in its annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive that helps local students ahead of the school year, reported WECT News.

According to the news report, for 25 years, the ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive has helped thousands of students with essential school supplies. The program continues to play a critical role in promoting equity in classrooms across New Hanover and Pender counties.

“Lacking essential supplies can hinder a student’s ability to participate at school, leading to absenteeism, disengagement and lower academic performance,” said Kendall Englehart, the communications manager for CIS of Cape Fear via the article. “This drive is an easy way for everyone to lend a hand and prevent barriers like these in the classroom.”

This year’s main collection event take places Aug. 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at two Wilmington locations: Office Depot at Hanover Center and Staples on College Road. During those hours, school buses will be parked outside to receive donations of new school supplies.

Once the collection ends, CIS Cape Fear said all donated items will be sorted by volunteers and distributed directly to students in need.

For those unable to attend in person, donation barrels will be placed at over 60 participating businesses and community organizations throughout the region. In addition, CIS Cape Fear is accepting contributions through its Amazon wishlist and direct donations.

For more information, including a list of needed supplies and donation locations, visit here.

