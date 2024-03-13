Thursday, March 14, 2024
Wire Reports

Four People Hospitalized Amid School Bus Crash Into House

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Bus driver steering wheel
Stock photo.

Four people in Dorchester, Massachusetts, were taken to the hospital after a Boston Public Schools school bus crashed into a house on Monday afternoon, reported WCVB 5.

According to the news report, the school bus was traveling along the intersection in Norfolk Street when it crashed into a home at 8 Wentworth Street. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A witness told local news reporters that the driver of the bus, who was not identified at this writing, collided with several vehicles then drove straight into a house.

Police said via the article that the bus driver, a bus monitor and two children who were on board the bus at the time of the crash, were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. It is unclear if there were people inside the house at the time of the incident.

The home has been reportedly boarded up to prevent further damage. Gas and electricity were cut off while officials determined the extent of the damage.

