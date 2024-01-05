North Carolina School Bus Crashes into Home

An Alamance-Burlington School System bus crashed into a home while transporting students on Friday, reported ABC 45 News.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. a school bus, transporting eight Western Alamance Middle and High School students and an adult passenger, assistant Jennifer Marie Bell, 61, crashed into a home near an intersection. The area is about half-way between Greensboro and Durham.

According to the news report, bus driver Antoinetta Evans Johnson, 51, suffered an apparent medical episode and “blacked out” while driving, which resulted in the school bus going off the road and crashing into the front porch of a house.

None of the students on board were injured at the time of the incident, but both Johnson and Bell were taken to the hospital by EMS. Local news reports did not indicated if there were people inside the house at the time of the crash.

Johnson was charged with failure to maintain lane control. The crash remains under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

