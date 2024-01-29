Illinois School Bus Crashes into Home

A school bus driver crashed into a house in Skokie, Illinois, reported ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon, when a school bus driver, whose identity was not released in this writing, lost control and crashed into a house after hitting multiple cars.

According to the news report, there were no students on board the bus and no one in the home was injured at the time of the incident.

The driver was reportedly evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries and there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Officers confirmed that the bus driver collided with an SUV, then hit a pair of parked cars across the street before crossing four lanes and crashing into the home.

The removal of the bus that evening left a hole in the house and extensive damage to the living room.

Messages have been reportedly left for the school bus company, Alltown, but none were not returned at the time of this writing. Police say a ticket was issued for improper lane usage, but it was unclear if it was given to the bus driver or the driver of the SUV.

