Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSafetyIllinois School Bus Crashes into Home
SafetyWire Reports

Illinois School Bus Crashes into Home

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver crashed into a house in Skokie, Illinois, reported ABC 7.

The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon, when a school bus driver, whose identity was not released in this writing, lost control and crashed into a house after hitting multiple cars.

According to the news report, there were no students on board the bus and no one in the home was injured at the time of the incident.

The driver was reportedly evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries and there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Officers confirmed that the bus driver collided with an SUV, then hit a pair of parked cars across the street before crossing four lanes and crashing into the home.

The removal of the bus that evening left a hole in the house and extensive damage to the living room.

Messages have been reportedly left for the school bus company, Alltown, but none were not returned at the time of this writing. Police say a ticket was issued for improper lane usage, but it was unclear if it was given to the bus driver or the driver of the SUV.

Related: North Carolina School Bus Crashes into Home
Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes into Home
Related: Illinois Child Left On School Bus After Falling Asleep
Related: Illinois Lawmakers Approve Bill on School Bus Extended Stop Arms

Previous article
Student Transportation Adds Perspective to Uvalde Mass Shooting
Next article
Consulting: Understanding Fleet Electrification Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2024

The first issue of 2024 features an in-depth look at the transportation of students with special needs, including passenger...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are students with special needs trained on school bus safety differently from students in general ed?
87 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.