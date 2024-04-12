Tennessee Student Hurt, Driver Cited After Nearly Crashing School Bus into Home

A school bus nearly collided into a home in Signal Mountain, Tennessee. However, a trailer filled with mulch stopped the bus from crashing, reported WBIR News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a school bus transporting 16 Signal Mountain Middle-High School students drove off the road into a ditch and the driver lost control during the foggy drive.

According to the news report, the preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver, Margaret Miles, was unbuckled and knocked out of her seat after hitting the ditch. Thus, causing the bus to travel a couple of yards before crashing into a mulch trailer, nearly missing a house.

A student on the bus reportedly suffered a minor injury after hitting their head on the bus window during the crash. However, no serious injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The article states that the bus driver was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and failure to exercise due care. The case remains under investigation.

