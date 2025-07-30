Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Wire Reports

Student Stabbed After Leaving School Bus in Maryland

By Merari Acevedo

A student was stabbed shortly after exiting a school bus last week in Rossville, Maryland, reported Patch News.

According to the news report, Overlea High School administrators informed summer school families that the incident involved a student who had just gotten off bus number 183 on July 24 when the incident occurred.

Police responded to reports of a knife assault near the intersection of Franklin Square Drive and King Avenue. The victim, who was not identified at this writing, was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities have reportedly arrested a minor in connection with the stabbing. The suspect faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and was placed in the care of the Department of Juvenile Services.

In a message to families, Overlea leaders emphasized that student safety remains their highest priority and encouraged parents to reach out with any concerns.

