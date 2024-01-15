Pennsylvania Teen Charged as Adult for Stabbing Student on Bus

A 15-year-old girl from Erie Pennsylvania has been charged as an adult after stabbing a fellow student on the bus last week, reported Erie Times-News.

According to the news report, the incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon, when an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus was transporting students home from Erie High School.

Anaya R. Graves, 15, allegedly stabbed another 15-year-old girl twice in the torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was unknown at this report.

Detectives charged Graves with two felony counts of aggravated assault and with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person.

Prosecutors will try her under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles to be charged as adults for committing a violent crime. Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Graves on the charges on Thursday afternoon and set the bond at $25,000.

