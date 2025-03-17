Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Middle School Student Faces Charges for Weapon on School Bus
Wire Reports

Georgia Middle School Student Faces Charges for Weapon on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo

A middle school student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a weapon onto a school bus in Grady County, Georgia, reported WCTV News.

According to the article, the student, who was not identified in this writing but attends Washington Middle School, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and making terroristic threats. The district confirmed via Facebook the March 11 incident.

Duke Donaldson, chief of the Grady County School Resource Officers , reportedly assured parents the isolated incident was handled accordingly.

“It’s a zero tolerance for weapons on school property. If you’re making a threat of any sort to any kid, you’re going to be charged according,” he said via the article.

Advertisement

No students or adults were injured in the incident. Along with being charged, the student is also suspended from school.

Related: Pennsylvania Student Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Gun on School Bus
Related: Arizona Student Found with Gun on School Bus
Related: Iowa Student Found with BB Gun on School Bus
Related: North Carolina Student Arrested for Shooting Gun on School Bus

Previous article
Three-Vehicle Crash Involving School Buses Leaves Seven Injured
Next article
3-Year Prison Sentence for School Bus Aide Convicted in Choking Death

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2025

This month's issue dives into the collaboration needed to fully utilize technology to improve routing efficiency, handle rising student...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you forecasting to purchase more diesel school buses this upcoming cycle than previously planned?
51 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.