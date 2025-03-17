Georgia Middle School Student Faces Charges for Weapon on School Bus

A middle school student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a weapon onto a school bus in Grady County, Georgia, reported WCTV News.

According to the article, the student, who was not identified in this writing but attends Washington Middle School, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property and making terroristic threats. The district confirmed via Facebook the March 11 incident.

Duke Donaldson, chief of the Grady County School Resource Officers , reportedly assured parents the isolated incident was handled accordingly.

“It’s a zero tolerance for weapons on school property. If you’re making a threat of any sort to any kid, you’re going to be charged according,” he said via the article.

No students or adults were injured in the incident. Along with being charged, the student is also suspended from school.

