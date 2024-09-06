Minnesota School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI

A northern Minnesota school bus driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with students on board, reported CBS News.

According to the news report, the 44-year-old man, allegedly blew a preliminary blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, which is double the legal limit.

A concerned citizen reported the bus driver had been consuming alcohol while off duty and they were worried the driver would not be sober in time for his bus route.

The article states that deputies made contact with the person that reported the driver at 6 a.m. and were told the driver would not be working that day. However, an hour later, the district told the sheriff’s office that the bus driver had started his route.

The driver, whose name was not released in this writing, was reportedly transporting 17 South Ridge School students at the time.

Deputies reportedly located the bus on Independence Road and pulled it over. The driver was arrested by authorities for suspicion of second-degree DWI. Parents were notified of the incident.

