Celebrating the Unsung Heroes: California’s Top School Bus Drivers Honored

The average person doesn’t understand the intricacies of driving a school bus or the amount of responsibility drivers take on. School bus drivers are often seen as blue-collar workers in the vein of truck drivers, construction workers and car mechanics. Their jobs are often undervalued despite the high demand and need for them.

It is gratifying when school bus officials receive recognition for their efforts. Each driver is responsible for the lives of all the children that they transport on the bus. Every year, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) does just that when choosing deserving school bus drivers to celebrate for demonstrated exemplary service, as shown this past school year by Ben Glazer of Morongo Unified School District in Southern California and by Angela Cuellar of Alum Rock Unified School District in Northern California.

The first award presented for the past school year by CHP this spring went to Glaser, who was named the Southern Region School Bus Driver of the Year for 2023. A bus driver for contractor Student Transportation of America, Glazer earned this honor for his unwavering commitment to student safety.

Nestled in San Bernardino County, the Morongo Basin is renowned for its scenic desert landscapes and vibrant community spirit, which includes the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. The Morongo Unified School District serves this area, providing education to a diverse student body across multiple schools, including eleven elementary schools, two middle schools, several high schools, and alternative programs. This district is known for its dedication to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment.

In August, Glaser showcased his driving skills during a critical incident while transporting students from La Contenta Middle School. His bus was struck from the side, almost causing it to overturn. Thanks to Glaser’s swift actions and driving expertise, all the students remained unharmed.

“When all the students made it home safely that day, it felt like a miracle,” recalled Jack Salseda, Morongo’s risk and transportation director.

Reflecting on the incident, Glaser shared, “I told myself many times and students also to wear their [lap/shoulder seat]belts. School bus accidents are very rare. Then it just happens, and with adrenaline, it feels surreal. Luckily, with training conducted routinely, I fell back on what I have learned in the past, making it manageable and helping to set priorities such as student care first. After a few days, I told myself I did not want to experience anything like that again. God willing, everyone walked away, and I have peace because I could not do anything more.”

California is one of five states that requires the three-point seatbelts on school buses.

Glaser recounted the details of the incident vividly.

“I was heading to Yucca Valley High School, heading west on Onaga. The bus was struck as it passed the Valley Vista cross street,” he recalled. “The first thought after getting hit was feeling [an] intense force pushing to my left because my body leaned in the direction from the force of impact.”

Glazer said he focused on not letting the school bus roll over.

“I turned, my foot naturally hit the brake but lost it when the bus was tossed up and down from the dirt berm, and the yard we went through that had been dug out,” he continued. “Without thinking, I saw the blue of the house right in front, heading in that direction. I jerked the wheel to head left, and then a black car was there, and I thought I was fired for hitting it. I paused just for a second as the bus suddenly stopped [in front of] a dirt mound and said, if ‘I get in trouble for the car, check on the kids.’ It only felt like moments until I heard law enforcement and felt relief knowing help had arrived.”

He was nominated by the CHP division chiefs and a panel comprised of other CHP representatives, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Department of Education, and the California Association of School Transportation Officials. He emerged as the top driver in the Southern Region, which spans the CHP’s southern, border, coastal, and inland divisions.

“Being nominated for this award is a tremendous honor,” said STA Regional Operations Manager Eric Lozano. “We’re extremely proud to have Ben Glaser on the Morongo team.”

Glaser joined the Morongo Unified School District in April 2022. He received his California school bus certificate from the San Diego Unified School District in 2019 and previously drove for Chula Vista Elementary School in 2020. Beyond his driving duties, Glaser is known for his volunteer work at the Joshua Tree Way Station, where he helps distribute food to those in need.

“His kind nature and sense of service make him invaluable not only to the students he drives but to our entire community,” said STA Safety Manager Linda Titford.

CHP honored Glazer during an April 26 awards ceremony. He also received commendations from 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe and the Morongo Unified School District for his heroic efforts.

“Mr. Glaser’s dedication and unwavering commitment to student safety make him a true asset to our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Patricio Vargas. “We are incredibly proud of his achievement and the positive impact he’s made on our students.”

Meanwhile, Cuellar received the award for the Northern Region for her work with a student with special needs at Alum Rock Union School District in San Jose.

With over 25 years of driving experience, including 21 years accident-free, Cuellar exemplifies dedication to student safety. A driver trainer for Alum Rock, she was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. at age 14. She followed in her father’s footsteps as a commercial driver.

Last August, Cuellar’s bravery and skill were put to the test when a student on the autism spectrum became agitated on her bus. CHP said she shielded other students, called for help and coordinated with police to ensure everyone’s safety. Her quick thinking and courage were pivotal in resolving the crisis.

“A huge thank you to Alum Rock Unified School District for prioritizing safe training and transportation for our school youth. Their commitment to fostering skilled, safety-focused bus drivers like Mrs. Cuellar is commendable,” CHP said in a Facebook post in April. “We are honored to celebrate Mrs. Cuellar’s exceptional skill, bravery, and dedication. Thank you for making our school buses a safer place for all.”

School Transportation News reached out to Cuellar and multiple administrators at Alum Rock Unified School District for comments, but those attempts went unanswered.

Editors note — Do you have a story about an award-winning school bus driver or other transportation employee to share? Email us.