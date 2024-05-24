Gallery: ACT EXPO 2024

Clean transportation industry professionals gathered from across the country and beyond in Las Vegas, Nevada for ACT Expo 2024.

The four-day conference held May 20-24 featured sessions on clean energy infrastructure, the announcement of the winners of the 2024 Fleet Awards, keynotes from leading truck and bus manufacturers, and an exhibit hall that showcased various commercial and passenger vehicles, and chargers.

School Transportation News is an official media sponsor of ACT Expo. The show will be held April 28-May 1, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.