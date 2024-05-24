Friday, May 24, 2024
Wire Reports

Florida Man Allegedly Steals School Bus While Drunk 

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after police officers caught him driving a stolen bus, reported Fox News.

According to the news report, 32-year-old Daniel Saez was charged with grand theft auto after police stopped him in Sarasota.

Saez reportedly told authorities he was on his way back to Tampa from Miami to return the stolen bus. He admitted to being both drunk and high when he stole the bus on Saturday, then drove the vehicle for four hours from Tampa to Miami.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the school bus belonged to Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Saez was arrested and placed in a county jail. The incident remains under investigation.

