Gallery: AMF Bruns Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training

AMF Bruns Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference on Sunday consisting of classroom instruction on AMF’s recently launched automatic and self-tensioning Silver Series retractors. Attendees received certification at the completion of the two-hour training.

A second class is taking place on Monday to conclude the TSD Conference. As pictured in the gallery, leading the session is Maritza Valentin, national account manager for AMF-Bruns America.

Valentin asked attendees to get into groups and build a pyramid of cups (as pictured) while only using the strings, no hands. She noted this demonstrates how, when working in a group, one starts to learn how everyone is different with different strengths and weaknesses, as well as how working together achieves the task.