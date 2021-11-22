Gallery: Day 3, 4 at the TSD Conference in Texas

The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) conference weekend workshops commenced on Saturday with conversations centered on training and de-escalation on the school bus. The later-afternoon sessions discussed overcoming perplexing challenges in transporting students with disabilities and rouge drivers.

On Sunday, attendees learned about developing contingency plans for student transportation, as well as a confidential discussion. Afternoon workshops centered on positive behavior interventions and support (PBIS) on the school bus as well as the impact of the school bus ride on students with disabilities. The School Transportation Nation podcast episode 91 was also recorded on-site Sunday afternoon.