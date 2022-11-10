Gallery: In-Depth Training at TSD Conference

Along with workshops on managing risk, sensitivity training and IEPs, the second day of the conference featured hours-long, in-depth training sessions.

A Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training was facilitated by Maritza Valentin of AMF-Bruns. The “Foundations of Special Needs Transportation” class returned, taught by Quanika Dukes-Spruill, Alexandra Robinson and Rosalyn Vann-Jackson. Jean Paulsel, Ph.D., CFLE also presented a workshop on beginning grant writing for student transporters

Images by Vincent Rios Creative and Taylor Ekbatani.