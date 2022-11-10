Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Event News

Gallery: In-Depth Training at TSD Conference

By Claudia Newton
Attendees at the 2022 annual Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference engaged in sessions focused on managing risk, advocating for the best standard of care, and more. (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)

Along with workshops on managing risk, sensitivity training and IEPs, the second day of the conference featured hours-long, in-depth training sessions.

A Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training was facilitated by Maritza Valentin of AMF-Bruns. The “Foundations of Special Needs Transportation” class returned, taught by Quanika Dukes-Spruill, Alexandra Robinson and Rosalyn Vann-Jackson. Jean Paulsel, Ph.D., CFLE also presented a workshop on beginning grant writing for student transporters

Images by Vincent Rios Creative and Taylor Ekbatani. 

