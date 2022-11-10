Beacon Mobility Salutes Veterans for Their Service, Ongoing Commitment to Communities Nationwide

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. – In recognition of Veterans Day, Beacon Mobility, a growing family of transportation companies, is saluting America’s veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Beacon Mobility, which operates 16 local brands in transportation, is proud to employ hundreds of veterans who work as bus drivers, monitors and transportation staff to serve schools and communities across 21 states.

“Beacon Mobility salutes our nation’s veterans and owes each and every one of them a debt of gratitude for their service,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “Our growing family of transportation companies is honored to employ veterans across the country who are now answering a new call to serve our communities. We are proud to welcome so many incredible men and women into our workforce to fulfill our mission of getting students and residents to and from school and their destinations safely and securely. This year, we look forward to offering a small token of appreciation to each veteran in our fleets as part of our ongoing commitment to veterans and their families.”

On Veterans Day, Beacon Mobility will be presenting gift cards and custom veteran pins to retired veterans and active reservists across its entire family of brands. The pins offer Beacon Mobility Veterans a way to identify their service each day they represent the company, whether that be out on the road or in the office.

They will also provide complimentary coffee and doughnuts to veterans at all Beacon locations.

As a part of the newly-implemented Veteran Recognition Program, Beacon will also kick off a t-shirt campaign on Veterans Day. The company will sell t-shirts for “$11.11” to be worn in support of their Veteran peers. All of the money raised from the sale of those shirts will be donated to a national organization supporting veterans.

In the week leading up to Veterans Day, the company will also be profiling and sharing unique stories of Beacon employees who have served, as part of its communication rollout of honoring its veterans.

About Beacon Mobility: Beacon Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 18 local brands in 22 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/