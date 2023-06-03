Saturday, June 3, 2023
Event News

Gallery: STN EXPO Indy Kicks Off

By Claudia Newton

Specialized, in-depth training classes were held at various locations around Indiana during the first and second day of STN EXPO Indianapolis.

Friday, the first day of the conference, offered general sessions on school bus crashes and resulting litigation as well as school bus stop selection and safety. The first day of the eight-hour classroom school bus inspection training also took place.

Day two of the National School Bus Inspection Training Program was held at Brownsburg Community School Corporation northwest of downtown.

Meanwhile, at the Indiana Convention Center, Q’Straint presented training on advanced wheelchair securement and troubleshooting difficult mobility devices, and Transfinder discussed the integration of technology and software with school bus inspections.

