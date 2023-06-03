Gallery: Transportation Director Summit at STN EXPO Indy 2023

During day one of the Transportation Director Summit, attendees shared their pain points and weighed in on current pertinent topics.

Day two took place at Topgolf Fishers, where leadership expert Sylvie di Giusto led an exercise in discovering one’s unique selling points to use in business settings.

1 of 24

Related: (STN Podcast E162) Latest & Greatest: Conversations Planned For STN EXPO Indy & Reno

Related: Upcoming STN EXPO Indy Keynote Speaker Makes Every Second Count

Related: WATCH: Day in the Life of a Transportation Director

Related: School Transportation News Seeks Upcoming Transportation Director of the Year