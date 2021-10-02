Saturday, October 2, 2021
Event News

Gallery: Transportation Directors Gather for Exclusive Leadership Training

By Claudia Newton

Dozens of transportation directors and vendor partners participated in the two-day Transportation Director Summit at STN EXPO Indianapolis.

The Summit began at the JW Marriott on Friday, where transportation directors discussed timely topics like COVID-19 contact tracing, implementing electric buses and retaining school bus drivers.

On Saturday, in between training from prolific sports author and speaker Ross Bernstein and meetings with vendors and suppliers in the school bus industry, attendees showed off (or brushed up on) their golf skills at Topgolf.

 

