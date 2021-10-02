Saturday, October 2, 2021
Event News

Gallery: Child Passenger Safety Training at STN EXPO Indy

By Ryan Gray

The eight-hour, hands-on Child Safety Restraints on School Buses National Training sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was offered to the school bus industry for the first time on the national level in over two years.

Hosted by IMMI at the company’s headquarters in Westfield, Indiana, the covers child passenger safety on school buses, general guidelines for using child safety restraint  systems (CSRS), use and installation of conventional CSRS, school bus-specific CSRS, safety vests and integrated seats, proper use of lap/shoulder belts and hands-on installation, and school bus evacuations.

The training will also be offered on Dec. 9 at the STN EXPO Reno before returning to the TSD Conference in March.

